Yahoo is ending, bio-degradable bullets, Uber data, VW Electric Bus, Samsung new Battery research, clean energy by Obama, Google kills another service, all that by Miles and Lyle.
We learn a bit about Brian, Drobo 5n is awesome, mystery Go player is an AI, LG Ransomeware, PDFs, a suite against Apple for a paten they didn’t implement, ransomware now illegal, self driving cars and organ shortages. And more news.
What is geekier than talking tech in the the basement? From Lyle’s workshop we discuss virtual assistants (Alexa & Google Assistant) and artificial intelligence. Why are smart people so worried about a pending robot apocalypse?
Michael Paulson joins Lyle to chat about a better way to transfer data between web servers and clients esp. in a JavaScript environment.
Also some feedback on our GSe50s16 opening discussion about the difference between Programers and Engineers; Alex joins us with some of his thoughts.
As we watch 2016 slowly wind down, Lyle and Miles discuss celestial events, social change due to changes in technology and editorialize about the failings of the technology industry to address pressing issues like white nationalism and loss of privacy.
Working Title: Samsung Battery Fries your USB with Credit Card Netflix Downloads. Updates on USB fob that burns your computer, Galaxy Note 7 reasons, ransomware hack-back, Ben and his father’s off-line app design, Netflix has Downloads, and Miles is still not happy!
Virtually Doom 3, Color in Marvel Movies, Inflate Space, more Facebook News Foo, Alternative Browsers, Robotic Walls, and more Week in Geek News from Miles, Dedi, and Lyle.
Lyle’s thoughts on Apple firing Sal Soghoian (@macautomation), former product manager of automation and what that means for making your computer do what you want. And, in the second half, a discussion with Quincy Larson (@ossia), the founder of Free Code Camp, about writing on Medium and How to encrypt your entire life in less than an hour.