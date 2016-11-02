Michael Paulson joins Lyle to chat about a better way to transfer data between web servers and clients esp. in a JavaScript environment.
Also some feedback on our GSe50s16 opening discussion about the difference between Programers and Engineers; Alex joins us with some of his thoughts.
As we watch 2016 slowly wind down, Lyle and Miles discuss celestial events, social change due to changes in technology and editorialize about the failings of the technology industry to address pressing issues like white nationalism and loss of privacy.
Working Title: Samsung Battery Fries your USB with Credit Card Netflix Downloads. Updates on USB fob that burns your computer, Galaxy Note 7 reasons, ransomware hack-back, Ben and his father’s off-line app design, Netflix has Downloads, and Miles is still not happy!
Virtually Doom 3, Color in Marvel Movies, Inflate Space, more Facebook News Foo, Alternative Browsers, Robotic Walls, and more Week in Geek News from Miles, Dedi, and Lyle.
Lyle’s thoughts on Apple firing Sal Soghoian (@macautomation), former product manager of automation and what that means for making your computer do what you want. And, in the second half, a discussion with Quincy Larson (@ossia), the founder of Free Code Camp, about writing on Medium and How to encrypt your entire life in less than an hour.
We speak a lot about Facebook’s impact on society in this election cycle and beyond, issues with Spotify and your hard drive, the ethical responsibility of software engineers, and we even try doing the whole episode on Facebook Live.
Looking WayBack, technology intersects with some troubling advertising practices, Apple takes all the money and then some, and OH MY GOD, THAT BLACK HOLE’S COMING RIGHT FOR US! These and other stories on this episode of GeekSpeak.
Starting with Stu Sjouwerman, founder and CEO of KnowBe4, which hosts integrated Security Awareness Training and provides a Simulated Phishing platform.
And in the second half a wonderful conversation with Alex Fishman and Dmitry Fink , the founders of BugSee.